Students at Triad Math and Science Academy in Greensboro, North Carolina, were told Thursday that among them was a hero who helped prevent a tragedy.

Twelve-year-old Jamire Ricker was relaxing at home on February 25 when a noise caught his attention, WGHP reported Friday.

When he realized a fire had sparked in a bedroom and the sound was the smoke alarm, he searched for a fire extinguisher but was unable to locate one, so “I went outside and got everybody out,” Ricker said of the harrowing incident, adding his adrenaline was a big help.

In a social media post Thursday, the academy said it and the City of Greensboro Fire Department had the privilege of recognizing the sixth-grader, who was at home by himself when the fire started.

“He immediately began leaving the residence, calling 911, and knocking on all the doors of his neighbors to alert them,” the academy stated, and highlighted the fact there were no casualties and residents made it out to safety.

“The Greensboro Fire Department bestowed upon him the Exceptional Civilian Service Award today and we are so honored to be able to recognize his selfless and brave act,” the post read.

Photos showed the young hero at the special event with first responders, loved ones, and his classmates.

Ricker explained what also helped in the situation was a past field trip to a fire station where officials taught the children about safety.

“It is moments like these that our Fire Department takes pride in our community. Together we can save lives and make a difference,” the City of Greensboro Fire Department said in a social media post on Thursday.

“Thank you Jamire Ricker for your selfless and heroic actions,” the department continued.

Although Ricker said there were moments he panicked, he made all the correct steps upon realizing it was time to evacuate.

According to WGHP, what started the blaze was electrical, and it was later deemed an accident.