Two deputies and a good Samaritan put themselves in extreme danger to help a man in distress Saturday morning in Florida.

One of the deputies who saved the man from a burning vehicle did not think his efforts made him a hero, WINK News reported Tuesday.

But the moment Charlotte County Deputy First Class Garrett Parrish arrived at the scene, he sprang into action.

“I wasn’t worried about whether or not I’d be able to get him out… I was worried about just getting him out of the car,” explained Parrish. “When I get out of my car I can hear him yelling for me. You know, hey I’m on fire, I need help.”

He rushed over to the man, who was trapped with his seatbelt wrapped around his neck and shoulder as the flames continued to grow worse.

“I tried getting that off of him but it wasn’t working and while I’m standing there it just keeps getting hotter, there’s like no way to describe it,” Parrish continued, adding it scorched parts of his hair.

Video footage showed the blaze reaching up into the dark sky and a citizen working to assist the officers. They eventually freed the man and pulled him away from the burning vehicle:

He is alive due to the efforts of Deputy Parrish, Deputy Bryant Vasquez, and the citizen.

In a social media post on Friday, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said it was proud of Parrish and Vasquez, with followers joining in to applaud them:

Did you catch DFC Parrish on Fox & Friends this morning? He spoke with Ainsley Earhardt about last week's daring rescue…. Posted by Charlotte County Sheriff's Office on Friday, April 8, 2022

“So glad that these deputies bravery is being nationally recognized. Praying for the man that was injured,” one person wrote.

“Great job, officers AND the civilian that helped extract the victim out of the burning vehicle! All 3 men selflessly rushed to the rescue! True guardian angels!” another commented.

According to the WINK report, the man was transported to the hospital and listed in critical condition but expected to survive.