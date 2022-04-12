JetBlue passengers clamored to exit a plane in Newark last week after failed attempts to land at JFK Airport amid inclement weather, the New York Post reported Monday.

One passenger pleaded to be let off the aircraft, which the airline explained was supposed to land at JFK after flying out of Cancun, Mexico.

“We gotta get off this plane,” one man wearing a black hat and glasses told airline workers. “It’s dangerous. We tried to land four times already. It’s dangerous. We’re scared to fly. We want to get off.”

Video showed the erratic flight tracker images of how the plane circled New York City before diverting to Newark:

According to Inside Edition, some passengers became scared and nauseous after landing in Newark but were informed they had to wait for the weather to improve and travel back to JFK.

Sabrina Ettinger told the outlet the ride was “bumpy” and that it felt as if the airplane was going up and down, noting that, “It was definitely a lot of like, motion sickness.”

On what appeared to be Ettinger’s social media profile, she recounted the ordeal and said she was not certain it was JetBlue’s fault, “but the customer service was horrendous.”

Meanwhile, airline spokesman Derek Dombrowski told the Post the flight diverted to Newark because of the weather at JFK.

“Without proper customs processing available for the flight at Newark, the aircraft remained on the ground for 60 minutes and once the weather cleared departed again for JFK where it safely landed,” he explained in an email to the outlet, while apologizing for the inconvenience.

According to the Post article, the airline offered the passengers $50 flight credits afterwards.

Ettinger’s social media followers expressed their concern over the incident, one person commenting, “Damn that is crazy! Glad you guys Are okay!” and another said what mattered most was she was at home and safe.