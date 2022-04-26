A veteran from Tampa Bay is marking his 103rd birthday with a trip he will never forget thanks to some generous organizers.

Herman Jenkins served his country in World War II and recently joined approximately 200 fellow veterans flying to Washington, DC, thanks to an Honor Flight, WFLA reported Tuesday.

The group will tour the many war memorials dedicated to their service, and Jenkins said the trip meant even more to him because it was his birthday.

“I’m excited about having the chance to see the things that I would have liked to have seen some years ago,” he explained.

Lakeland Linder International Airport shared photos of the group waiting to board the plane while surrounded by loved ones:

Flight to Honor heading to Washington D.C. took off early this morning with our local veterans to see their monuments…

Rep. Scott Franklin (R-FL) helped with the sendoff and spent time with the group early on Tuesday.

“It was a good surprise birthday he set up for me,” Jenkins commented.

In a social media post, Franklin shared photos of the event and said he was honored to greet the veterans going on the trip with Flight to Honor and grateful for their service to the nation.

He also urged citizens to help welcome them home that evening, writing, “Bring your friends, family, and neighbors for this huge community event.”

I was honored to greet veterans participating in today's flight to DC with Flight To Honor. I'm grateful for their…

The veterans gathered at the gate to share memories and said they expected their emotions to be heavy when they viewed their friends and family members’ names being memorialized.

Flight to Honor posted additional photos of the group with first responders and thanked those who went to see the veterans and their guardians off on the special trip:

Thanks to everyone who got up SUPER EARLY to see our amazing veterans and their guardians off to DC!!!

