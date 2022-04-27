Maxine Waters Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) is the latest lawmaker to test positive for coronavirus.

Waters announced her test results in a Wednesday statement, saying that she is not experiencing any symptoms. The California Democrat said she is now in insolation.

“Today, I have received a positive test result for COVID. I am currently isolating and have no symptoms,” she said. “I am following all protocols as recommended by the Office of the Attending Physician and CDC guidance. I am grateful to be fully vaccinated and to have received two booster shots. Thankfully, I am feeling fine and recommend everyone to get vaccinated if you have not done so already.”

This story is developing.