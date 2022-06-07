A young man in Utah enjoyed a sweet reunion with the woman who gave him life after she reached out to him in a message online.

Benjamin Hulleberg always knew he had been adopted by his parents, Angela and Brian Hulleberg, Good Morning America reported May 31.

In November, Hulleberg wrote about his adoption story in a social media post.

“At just 15 years old, my birth mother decided that she wanted to give me a life full of opportunity and give the title of mother and father to a wonderful, deserving couple that I call mom and dad,” he said.

This 20-year-old has sweet reunion with his birth mom after she messaged him online. ❤️ https://t.co/nYC8N679ws pic.twitter.com/l3oAo7zrjE — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 31, 2022

The 20-year-old never quit wondering about his biological mother and, little did he know, Holly Shearer never forgot about the baby she gave up for adoption.

“He was always on my mind. More so on holidays and his birthday, roller coaster of emotions,” Shearer, 36, explained.

Photos showed Shearer holding her baby at the hospital so many years ago.

She eventually began searching online and discovered his social media profile, but simply watched from a distance. Meanwhile, the young man did everything in his power to try and locate her.

But when Shearer later messaged him to say happy birthday, everything changed.

“I was crying. It was all very positive emotions,” Hulleberg recalled. “But to me, this is a day I had been waiting for the past 20 years of my life and to imagine that it was finally happening was outrageous. It was a lot to take in.”

Then on November 21, the two reunited with their families there for support.

“Holly Shearer, thank you for your selfless decision 20 years ago, today, to set me in the arms of my parents. I will always be grateful for it,” Hulleberg wrote in his social media post.

The pair also learned they had both worked at St. Mark’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, with Shearer being a medical assistant and Hulleberg volunteering.

“It’s just exciting. I’m part of his life. Just knowing that his phone number is in my phone and I can call him or text him anytime … it’s amazing,” Shearer noted. “My heart is full.”