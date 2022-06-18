A 14-year-old in Cayce, South Carolina, started a lawn care business to help cover costs so his stepfather can adopt him and make their family official.

Tyce Pender has always known and loved Eric Jenkins, who began dating his mother, Marcy, in 2010, Today reported Friday.

It was not long after the couple got married that they talked about Eric adopting Tyce and his brother, hiring a lawyer who planned to work pro bono.

However, additional legal bills would cost them thousands of dollars. Despite the challenge, the brothers and their stepsister wanted an official adoption.

“This is important because Eric teaches me respect, independence and what a man is supposed to be,” Tyce said, adding, “If anything ever happens to my mom, Eric is who I’d want to live with”:

According to the Adoption Network’s website, almost 100 million citizens have someone adopted in their immediate family.

“6 in 10 Americans have had personal experience with adoption, meaning that they themselves, a family member, or a close friend was adopted, had adopted a child, or had placed a child for adoption,” the site read.

Tyce decided to help with the costs, so in May, Marcy bought him a lawnmower, and the young man went online to advertise for Tyce & Company Lawn Service:

The business’s social media page featured photos of the young man hard at work.

So far, he has cared for approximately 16 yards, and Tyce prefers to negotiate with his customers when it comes to his fees. He has since earned $400.

Meanwhile, Eric and Marcy planned to pay the majority of the adoption bills.

Social media users were overcome with emotion when they heard the story, one person commenting, “I actually cried reading this. It’s too sweet.”

“Incredible testament to a great man and father. Love this!” another replied.