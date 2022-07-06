The National Institute of Health (NIH) will not use dogs as test subjects for upcoming experiments, Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief White House medical adviser and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) head, confirmed. The decision follows the work of the White Coat Waste Project (WCW) as well as Sen. Joni Ernst’s (R-IA) letter to Fauci regarding the use of taxpayer funds on animal experiments.

Using Freedom of Information Act documents, WCW exposed NIAID’s cruel experiments with dogs, some of which involved injecting puppies with cocaine.

More recently, Fauci’s NIAID awarded a $1.8 million contract which appeared to fund more dog experiments — specifically “a series of tests on dogs and other animals to evaluate an experimental drug developed by a private biotechnology company to treat hay fever,” as Sen. Ernst detailed in her June 2 letter, demanding answers from Fauci.

“I understand that at least five different NIAID-funded tests on dogs, including puppies as young as six months old, are planned for this drug and will involve invasive, painful, and potentially deadly procedures,” she wrote, demanding answers.

“The FDA has stated dog testing is not mandated for human drugs. Did NIAID consult with the FDA to specifically discuss whether dog testing was required? Did NIAID propose the use of any alternatives to dog or other animal testing?” she added.