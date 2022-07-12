Meanwhile, Inotov, which is Envigo’s parent company, recently said it would be shuttering Envigo’s mill that has been accused of violating the Animal Welfare Act.

About 4,000 beagles were rescued from a breeding and research facility in Virginia that broke regulations and left the animals underfed, ill and injured. Now the authorities have about two months to find the dogs new homes.https://t.co/8Bm8G65IJb pic.twitter.com/osrYYpr6lr — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 12, 2022

Video footage showed the dogs in distressing situations. Some of them appeared to be in poor health, while others were kept from their food:

In a press release Thursday, the Humane Society said, “Now that the Court has approved the joint transfer plan, we and our partners are preparing to move quickly to place these beagles in loving homes.”

