NYC Monkeypox Cases Double in Five Days — Vaccine Lines Stretch for Blocks

New York City health officials report the number of confirmed monkeypox cases nearly doubled in the last five days. Lines for vaccinations stretch for blocks.

Health officials in New York City reported 618 people tested positive for orthopoxvirus as of July 18 and that all of these are likely to be monkeypox. This is up from 336 cases reported on July 13.

“Vaccine supply remains low,” officials stated. “NYC is receiving a limited number of doses from the federal government, and we are making them available to New Yorkers as quickly as possible.”

Officials added that there are no appointments currently available. “We will make more appointments available as we receive more supply.”

The lack of appointments did not stop people from lining up for blocks on Sunday in anticipation of less than 1,400 doses of the monkeypox vaccine, independent journalist Karen Yi reported.

The line earlier today outside one of NYC’s mass vax sites for monkeypox in Brooklyn. City says 1,392 doses will be given here. @Gothamist pic.twitter.com/INeYMgryEV — Karen Yi (@karen_yi) July 17, 2022

On Monday, gay men in San Francisco protested the federal government’s “failure” to provide enough monkeypox vaccine to prevent the outbreak from becoming a major problem, Breitbart News’ Joel B. Pollak reported.

Pollack wrote:

When President Joe Biden campaigned in 2020, he attacked the Trump administration for what he called a failed approach to the coronavirus pandemic. He and former President Barack Obama claimed that Trump had ignored a pandemic “playbook” the previous administration had left behind. However, Breitbart News — which seemed to be the lone outlet that actually read the so-called “playbook” — reported that it was less than advertised, with few pages dealing with an international pandemic, and mostly summarizing other documents. … Demonstrators in San Francisco were concerned that the Biden administration had failed to provide enough vaccines to prevent the monkeypox virus from becoming endemic within the community, noting that a vaccine had been developed in 2019 but was then “ignored.”

CDC officials report the demand for the vaccine now outpaces the national supply, Politico reported.