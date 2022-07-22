VIDEO: GBI Investigating Woman’s Death After Fall from Patrol Car

A Georgia woman who had been taken into custody fell out of a police patrol car and later died, according to authorities.

In a press release Thursday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said it was investigating the incident involving Hancock County Sheriff’s Office deputies:

On Thursday, July 21, 2022, at around 1:00 p.m., Brianna Marie Grier, age 28, of Sparta, was pronounced dead at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia. Hancock County Sheriff Terrell Primus asked the GBI’s regional investigate office in Milledgeville to investigate on July 15 following the initial incident.

The agency said deputies were called to a home on Hickory Grove Church Road, where Grier was arrested.

The GBI is investigating the death of a Sparta woman who died after an in-custody incident with Hancock County Sheriff’s Office deputies. The Hancock County Sheriff asked the GBI to investigate. 🔗: https://t.co/GPaNyyb2i1 pic.twitter.com/zbwqSjU9eh — GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) July 21, 2022

“While deputies were taking Grier to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Grier fell out of a patrol car and sustained significant injuries. She later died because of those injuries,” the news release continued.

This week, Grier’s family told WMAZ that between July 14 and 15, she arrived at home suffering from a schizophrenic episode, the outlet reported Thursday.

Schizophrenia is described as a mental disorder “in which people interpret reality abnormally,” according to the Mayo Clinic.

“Schizophrenia may result in some combination of hallucinations, delusions, and extremely disordered thinking and behavior that impairs daily functioning, and can be disabling,” the website read.

The young woman’s mother called the sheriff’s office for assistance, and two deputies arrived on the scene. They placed the woman in handcuffs, then seated her in the back of the patrol car.