In 2016, he experienced a seizure and doctors found he had a tumor the size of a golf ball in his brain, KHOU reported Monday, adding he suffers from glioblastoma grade four.

Glioblastoma was described as an aggressive form of cancer found in a person’s brain or spinal cord that can happen at any age, causing headaches, nausea, vomiting, and seizures.

“Glioblastoma, also known as glioblastoma multiforme, can be very difficult to treat and a cure is often not possible. Treatments may slow progression of the cancer and reduce signs and symptoms,” the Mayo Clinic’s website said.

Although the usual prognosis was 14 to 24 months, “They told me two months. I was 29 years old,” Lemus recalled.

That was six years ago, and he has since endured three surgeries and all the cancer treatments available to him.

The young man’s doctor noted there was no cure, but also deemed it a “miracle.”