Houston residents Israel Lemus and his wife, Samantha, are not letting a serious medical diagnosis get in the way of their future.
In 2016, he experienced a seizure and doctors found he had a tumor the size of a golf ball in his brain, KHOU reported Monday, adding he suffers from glioblastoma grade four.
Glioblastoma was described as an aggressive form of cancer found in a person’s brain or spinal cord that can happen at any age, causing headaches, nausea, vomiting, and seizures.
“Glioblastoma, also known as glioblastoma multiforme, can be very difficult to treat and a cure is often not possible. Treatments may slow progression of the cancer and reduce signs and symptoms,” the Mayo Clinic’s website said.
Although the usual prognosis was 14 to 24 months, “They told me two months. I was 29 years old,” Lemus recalled.
That was six years ago, and he has since endured three surgeries and all the cancer treatments available to him.
The young man’s doctor noted there was no cure, but also deemed it a “miracle.”
Dr. Jay-Jiguang Zhu of UTHealth Houston/Memorial Hermann, added the disease was visible on the MRI. Therefore, medical teams did not call it being in remission.
Zhu also said a good attitude, support, and excellent doctors have also been a big part of the journey.
“I’m very proud and thankful to God for allowing me to take part of sharing his glory and giving hope to those in similar situations just as someone was for me. All glory be to God,” Lemus wrote in a recent social media post.
In the past few years, Lemus continued with life and got married, bought a house, and also decided to take a different career path.
Photos showed Lemus and his glowing bride enjoying their wedding ceremony:
“To me, its 100% God. His mystery is my God,” Lemus told KHOU. “Honestly I’m thankful to God for every day. The first thing I do when I wake up and the last thing I do before going to sleep is thank God for that day.”
