Report: CDC Urges Citizens to Wear Masks in 18 Michigan Counties

The state of Michigan reportedly has multiple counties ranked at a high coronavirus community level, and officials recommended masking.

The numbers were according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data from Thursday, MLive.com reported Friday, adding that last week, there were 12 counties at high level.

The outlet continued:

The 18 counties at a high level this week include five in Southeast Michigan (Monroe, Wayne, Washtenaw, Macomb and Oakland), two in Southwest Michigan (Calhoun and Kalamazoo), three in northern Lower Michigan (Oceana, Mason and Kalkaska) and eight in the U.P. (Luce, Menominee, Dickinson, Marquette, Iron, Baraga, Houghton and Keweenaw).

When counties rank high, the agency recommends people wear masks inside while out in public, whether they were vaccinated or not.

“However, people with symptoms, a positive test or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a mask regardless of where they live, the CDC says,” the MLive.com report continued.

COVID-19 hospitalizations are at their highest point in Michigan since late February. https://t.co/DixxGEO3DK — MLive (@MLive) August 5, 2022

Meanwhile, the majority of American citizens “never” wear a mask or only “some of the time,” according to a June poll from The Economist/YouGov.

“Behaviors are divided on party lines: 57 percent of Republicans say they never wear a mask, while just 22 percent of Democrats say the same. A plurality of independents, 48 percent, also say they never wear a mask,” Breitbart News reported.

Per the MLive.com article, there were 35 counties in Michigan ranked at medium Community Level and 30 ranked at low level.

“Michigan is reporting 2,512 new, confirmed cases per day in the past week,” the outlet said.

In May 2021, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) went to a bar with others and broke her own coronavirus rules, according to a photo obtained by Breitbart News:

Whitmer and a large group of friends, including her appointed chief operations officer, Tricia Foster, visited the Landshark in East Lansing, violating her restaurant orders in the process, according to a photo one of the attendees posted on Facebook.

“While Whitmer’s group did not wear masks, a bouncer at the Landshark — a dive bar in the college town — could be seen with his face covered,” the outlet said.