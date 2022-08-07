VIDEO: NYC Bodega Owners’ Cat Returned After Being Taken Off Street

The owners of a bodega in Brooklyn finally had their beloved cat returned recently after it was apparently stolen.

Boka was once again at his regular spot on Friday inside the Green Olives Deli and Grill in Park Slope, Fox 5 reported Saturday.

Stolen bodega cat returned to its owners at Brooklyn deli https://t.co/vtuYMjEhjL pic.twitter.com/jksh9tMhww — New York Post (@nypost) August 6, 2022

“That cat was so friendly. I mean, everyone in the neighborhood used to come like, all the time just to play with the cat,” owner Majeed Albahri told ABC 7 earlier this week.

The animal was reportedly a Russian Blue, a breed that was described as gentle and loving, per Hills Pet:

The Russian blue is a sweet-tempered, loyal cat who will follow her owner everywhere, so don’t be surprised if she greets you at the front door! While she has a tendency to attach to one pet parent in particular, she demonstrates affection with her whole family and demands it in return. It’s said that Russian blues train their owners rather than the owners training them, a legend that’s been proven true time and again.

According to the deli’s co-owners, someone who knew the person accused of taking the animal was instrumental in getting him back home.

Video footage showed an individual wearing a blue hat and carrying a black backpack follow the cat as it strolled along the pavement.

Moments later, the individual appeared to stoop down and pick up the animal before walking away:

“Boka has captured my heart, as he’s captured many in the neighborhood, I think,” one resident said.

On what appeared to be Boka’s social media page, a video posted Saturday showed the cat at home inside the business:

“Someone asked me, ‘Why do you need Boca back?’ I told him it’s my family, who do you ask?” an owner told Fox 5.

Boka was taken from outside the store on July 29. The story quickly gained traction online thanks to people sharing photos and asking for help in locating the animal.