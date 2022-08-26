VIDEO: Citizen Climbs Hundreds of Feet to Save Man Who Drove Off Cliff

A citizen with a keen eye found a missing elderly man who was in danger this week in La Honda, California.

The elderly man had driven off a cliff and fell hundreds of feet below the road, ABC 7 reported Tuesday.

He had been in his Land Rover and after the fall spent the night outside in low temperatures. However, it was not until Tuesday dawned that the situation changed for the better.

The Good Samaritan, who was a man in his 70s, noticed the white vehicle and decided to take action.

“He went back to the scene and tied a rope to his trucks and climbs down the hill to try and assist the man who tried to climb down the hill,” explained Art Montiel, Public Information Officer for the California Highway Patrol (CHP) of Redwood City.

Deputies and emergency crews quickly got to the scene to finish the rescue job.

“CAL FIRE/San Mateo County firefighters and @WoodsideFire_CA helped a man who crashed down a 250ft embankment the night before,” Cal Fire San Mateo Santa Cruz Unit noted in a social media post.

Photos showed the overturned vehicle far down the hill from the roadway:

CAL FIRE/San Mateo County firefighters and @WoodsideFire_CA helped a man who crashed down a 250ft embankment the night before. He self extracted, and was seen by passerby around 11:30am. Firefighters used a rope system to bring him up in a basket. He was transported by CalStar. pic.twitter.com/ryOZsU6vIa — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) August 24, 2022

“He self extracted, and was seen by passerby around 11:30am. Firefighters used a rope system to bring him up in a basket. He was transported by CalStar,” the agency continued.

Meanwhile, authorities were thankful for the citizen’s quick response during the emergency.

“We appreciate it whenever the public calls in,” Montiel commented.

The driver was recovering from head injuries and expected to be fine.

A similar instance occurred in April when a father and his son were rescued once their vehicle fell hundreds of feet down a cliff in Mariposa County during bad weather, according to News on 6.

According to CHP, the father lost control of the vehicle when he made a turn in the rain.