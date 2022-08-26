VIDEO: Citizen Climbs Hundreds of Feet to Save Man Who Drove Off Cliff

A citizen with a keen eye found a missing elderly man who was in danger this week in La Honda, California.
The elderly man had driven off a cliff and fell hundreds of feet below the road, ABC 7 reported Tuesday.
He had been in his Land Rover and after the fall spent the night outside in low temperatures. However, it was not until Tuesday dawned that the situation changed for the better.
The Good Samaritan, who was a man in his 70s, noticed the white vehicle and decided to take action.
“He went back to the scene and tied a rope to his trucks and climbs down the hill to try and assist the man who tried to climb down the hill,” explained Art Montiel, Public Information Officer for the California Highway Patrol (CHP) of Redwood City.
Deputies and emergency crews quickly got to the scene to finish the rescue job.
“CAL FIRE/San Mateo County firefighters and @WoodsideFire_CA helped a man who crashed down a 250ft embankment the night before,” Cal Fire San Mateo Santa Cruz Unit noted in a social media post.
Photos showed the overturned vehicle far down the hill from the roadway:
CAL FIRE/San Mateo County firefighters and @WoodsideFire_CA helped a man who crashed down a 250ft embankment the night before. He self extracted, and was seen by passerby around 11:30am. Firefighters used a rope system to bring him up in a basket. He was transported by CalStar. pic.twitter.com/ryOZsU6vIa
— CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) August 24, 2022
“He self extracted, and was seen by passerby around 11:30am. Firefighters used a rope system to bring him up in a basket. He was transported by CalStar,” the agency continued.
Meanwhile, authorities were thankful for the citizen’s quick response during the emergency.
“We appreciate it whenever the public calls in,” Montiel commented.
The driver was recovering from head injuries and expected to be fine.
A similar instance occurred in April when a father and his son were rescued once their vehicle fell hundreds of feet down a cliff in Mariposa County during bad weather, according to News on 6.
According to CHP, the father lost control of the vehicle when he made a turn in the rain.
“A CAL-FIRE unit in the area saw a downed road marker and stopped to investigate, that is when he saw the vehicle,” the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office explained in a social media post:
A Miracle.A keen-eyed fire fighter.The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team. All those combined saved the life of a father and son traveling through Mariposa County today. Hwy 49 North between Coulterville and Bagby Recreation are, the vehicle they were driving went off the road and down the embankment approximately 400-500 feet. A CAL-FIRE unit in the area saw a downed road marker and stopped to investigate, that is when he saw the vehicle. Search and Rescue responded and began the rescue operation with CAL-FIRE and Mercy Ambulance. Throughout the rescue the wind and rain pelleted rescuers and made the rescue even more difficult. Both father and son were talking when they reached the top of the embankment after being pulled up the hill by ￼rescuers. They were transported to valley hospitals. We don’t don’t how long the two were down there before being located.
Posted by Mariposa County Sheriff's Office on Monday, April 11, 2022
“Search and Rescue responded and began the rescue operation with CAL-FIRE and Mercy Ambulance,” the agency said, adding the pair were alert when the rescuers got them up the hill and on their way to the hospital.
