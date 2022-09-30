Report: Fauci Couple’s Net Worth Grew by $5M During Pandemic

Dr. Anthony Fauci and his wife’s net worth reportedly jumped by $5 million during the Chinese coronavirus pandemic, according to the New York Post.

Americans struggled in multiple ways during that time period but Fauci has since claimed the shutdowns did not “forever irreparably” damage anyone.

Meanwhile, “The combined wealth of the 81-year-old retiring director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and his bioethicist wife, Christine Grady, soared from $7.5 million in 2019 to $12.6 million at the end of 2021, according to a report from the non-profit OpenTheBooks,” the Post’s Thursday report said.

Their wealth increase was partly thanks to salary increases, cash awards, and royalties.

In its summary of findings, OpenTheBooks said in part:

Fauci continued to be the most highly compensated federal employee earning $456,000 in 2021 and $480,000 in 2022. Fauci out-earned the president, four-star generals, and roughly 4.3 million other federal bureaucrats. … During the ongoing pandemic year of 2021, the Fauci’s household income, perks and benefits, and unrealized investment gains totaled $2,832,876 — including federal income and benefits of $903,497; outside awards and royalties totaling $1,019,205; and $910,174 in investment gains.

In August, Fauci announced he would step down from his government positions at the end of this year, Breitbart News reported.

The decision moved up the timeline of his retirement after he said in July he would step down when President Joe Biden’s (D) first term came to a close.

“Fauci’s announcement also coincides with Republicans vowing to investigate his work should they take power in November,” the outlet said.

During an August interview, Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) criticized Fauci arguing he did a lot of “damage” to the nation when it came to his handling of the pandemic, according to Breitbart News.

“I want to know what he knew about COVID and when he knew it. I want to know what really happened with this gain of function testing,” Jackson stated.

He continued, “And I think we’re going to find out that he lied to Congress and the American people, and he’s going to have to pay a price for that. I mean, I’m not opposed to this man ultimately going to jail if this turns out to be the case and stripping him of his pension and everything else.”