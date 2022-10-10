A seven-year-old dog named Flip is basking in the love of his adopted family after spending over 2,555 days in Ohio shelters.

Jennifer Schorr read about him online and although she recently lost her German Shepherd due to an illness, there was something special about this canine, People reported September 30.

“But when I saw Flip, he melted my heart, and his story melted it even more,” Schorr recalled.

She contacted Lake Humane Society to inquire about adoption and was told it was possible he had been the victim of abuse years ago. To make sure they were compatible, Schorr drove three hours to meet Flip who immediately warmed to her.

UPDATE 9/26/22: Flip has gone to a foster-to-adopt home! Once his adoption is official, we will be sure to share… Posted by Lake Humane Society on Thursday, September 8, 2022

Schorr later brought Flip to visit her home in Pataskala and there were no issues when he arrived. It was as if he knew where he belonged and the house has since become Flip’s permanent residence.

In a social media post on Wednesday, the Lake Humane Society shared an image of Flip being embraced by his loving owner.

A colorful sign behind him read, “Welcome, Flip” and he appeared to be smiling about his good fortune.

“Flip’s adopter shared that he has settled in and loves snoozing in her lap,” the agency wrote:

Flip has finally been adopted!! At 7 years old, this sweet dog had spent most of his life living in a shelter through… Posted by Lake Humane Society on Wednesday, October 5, 2022

Meanwhile, social media users expressed their joy over the long-awaited adoption.

“Congratulations! Yea Flip has a loving home. Live your life the happiest you can and enjoy all life has to offer you. Your deserve this sweet boy,” one person wrote.

“I’m so happy for both of you. You and Flip rescued one another,” someone else commented, while another person said, “I was so anxious to see an update on Flip as I did not see him on the website any more. I am so happy for Him and his new Family. Happy life Flip!”

Now, Schorr knows making space for him in her heart was the right thing to do.

“I am confident Flip will be just fine living with me in his forever home. I love him so much already,” she commented.