A guide to “safe tucking,” produced by the Doernbecher Children’s Hospital, was passed out at the Burbank Pride Parade.

The guide included diagrams that depicted “tucking” a practice used by those who identify as transgender that “makes the genital area look smoother and flatter” by “moving the penis, testicles, or both out of the way.”

The guide includes a “note on the words we use,” remarking “this information uses the words ‘penis,’ ‘scrotum,’ and ‘testicles.’ We know you may not use those terms or identify with them.” It goes on to say, “We use them … while understanding those words are not for everyone.”

One page of the guide includes diagrams, which both describe and depict how men can tuck by “putting your testicles inside your body.”

The guide was produced by the Doernbecher Children’s Hospital, which is located in Portland, Oregon. The hospital’s gender clinic also has a guide for chest binding, a practice that involves “wrapping something around your chest to flatten your breasts” in order for a woman to look more masculine.

The Doernbecher Children’s Hospital Gender Services Department offers puberty blockers, hormone replacement therapy, and even sex change operations, to minors.

“We evaluate surgery for teens on an individual basis and in line with WPATH guidelines,” their website reads. Breitbart News recently revealed that the president-elect of the World Professional Association of Transgender Health (WPATH) advocated for adolescents to undergo sex change operations and compared the surgeries to removing an “ugly mole.”

A guide from the hospital on puberty blocking falsely states “Puberty blockers do not cause permanent changes to the body.” Breitbart News recently revealed that the Director of the Boston Children’s Hospital Gender Multispeciality Service admitted that puberty blockers can sterilize children and are given out “like candy.”

According to its website, “The Doernbecher Gender Clinic works with the Pediatric Endocrine Society to develop research into improving treatment.” Breitbart News previously revealed that the Pediatric Endocrine Society has received over $125K from a pharmaceutical company that produces puberty-blocking drugs.

Breitbart News previously revealed that children’s hospitals across America, particularly those that provide puberty blockers, hormone therapy, or even surgeries that intend to masculinize or feminize the body, sponsored a vast array of pride parades.

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com