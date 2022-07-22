The Pediatric Endocrine Society (PES) has received over $125k between 2017 and 2021 from AbbVie, a pharmaceutical company that is under investigation in Texas and produces a drug commonly used as a puberty blocker.

A review of grants and contributions reports from the pharmaceutical giant found that the Pediatric Endocrine Society has received a total of $127,250 between 2017 and 2021.

According to the reports, PES received $53,750 in 2017, $33,500 in 2019, and $20,000 in both 2020 and 2021 from AbbVie. The sum averages out to $25,450 each year during the five-year span.

AbbVie is the manufacturer of Lupron Depot, a drug that is often used off—label as a puberty blocker in children who identify as transgender despite the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) having not approved it for that purpose.

A guide referred to as a “Pediatric Endocrinology Fact Sheet” and produced by PES discusses the option of puberty suppression for youth who identify as transgender. The guide goes on to specifically highlight AbbVie’s product, Lupron, as one way to block puberty.

Studies have shown that Lupron has been effectively used to chemically castrate sex offenders. The drug is expensive, with just a one—month supply costing nearly $2,000.

The Pediatric Endocrine Society has been a vocal advocate for what they refer to as “gender affirming” healthcare. Earlier this year, PES came out against Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s order to investigate instances of child sex change attempts as a form of child abuse.

In a position statement from April 2021, PES advocated for “an affirmative model of care that supports one’s gender identity,” going on to voice support for “puberty suppression and/or gender-affirming hormone therapy is recommended within this evidence-based approach on a case-by-case basis.”

PES even has a Transgender Health Special Interest Group, which endeavors to “influence public policy and advocacy in conjunction with the PES policy group,” as well as to “create a database of gender programs and providers to facilitate networking and information/resource sharing.”

The special interest group also seeks to ‘develop a Transgender Youth registry to set the basis for outcomes research.” The special interest group is led by various doctors, including Stephanie Roberts, Janet Lee, Beth Sandberg, and Hayley Baines, who work as pediatricians across the country.

AbbVie is currently under investigation by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who says that the company “allegedly advertised and promoted hormone (puberty) blockers for unapproved uses without disclosing the potential risks associated with these drugs to children and their parents.”

Breitbart News previously revealed that AbbVie sponsored the GenderCool Project, an organization that seeks to promote children who identify as transgender in high-profile media appearances with outlets such as CNN, MSNBC, the Today Show, the New York Times, and others.

