A very special man in Northwest Washington, DC, got lots of attention last week for reaching a milestone birthday.

Harry Kelly turned 104-years-old on Thursday and partied with loved ones and several crew members of the D.C. Fire and EMS department, Fox 5 reported Friday.

Kelly is enjoying his status as the most senior retired firefighter who began his career at Engine 4, which was D.C.’s first all-black firehouse. He served his community diligently from 1948 until 1971.

In a social media post Thursday, D.C. Fire and EMS shared video footage of the big celebration, calling Kelly “a true legend.”

Kelly was spotted resting in a chair behind a “Happy Birthday” sign as others stood nearby holding balloons that helped mark the occasion:

We can't let THIS day pass without sharing a very special afternoon #DCsBravest spent with our most senior Retired Firefighter on his birthday. Harry Kelly of NW DC turned 104 years old today! A WWII veteran and committed public servant, Mr. Kelly is a true legend. #HappyBirthday pic.twitter.com/E7v1MVVjAP — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) November 4, 2022

When asked how it felt to be 104, he said, “It feels good. I feel good.”

Officials were seen approaching the retired public servant and giving him balloons. One man said, “Happy birthday, sir. It’s an honor and a pleasure.”

“It’s an honor to meet him and he is a legend, really, in the city,” stated D.C. Fire and EMS Chief John A. Donnelly Sr.

During the festivities, Kelly hopped back into the driver’s seat of a firetruck but made it clear he did not need any help doing so.

“We’ve got a great neighbor, he’s incredible. Every time I attempt to help him with the trash or the snow, Mr. Kelly shoos me away and insists on doing it himself,” neighbor Don Lucas commented. “As a matter of fact, he would rather do the snow. I can’t even get my 15 year-old-son to do the snow, but Mr. Kelly does his own snow.”

Along with serving his local community, Kelly is also a WWII veteran whose son is a retired firefighter.

“I know I’ll never forget this birthday, and neither will he. This is fantastic,” his wife, Bernice Kelly, noted.

A photo showed everyone enjoying the big event and social media users also expressed their well-wishes to Kelly:

#HAPPYBIRTHDAY: Washington, DC Fire and EMS crews helped one of their own celebrate a major milestone. Harry Kelly is… Posted by Fred Davenport on Sunday, November 6, 2022

“Happy Birthday Sir, 104 is indeed a great age and calls for much pomp and celebration, may Almighty GOD continue to bless you richly enjoy your special day,” one person wrote while another told him to enjoy because it was well-deserved.