A puppy’s nose got her into trouble recently in Coldwater, Michigan, but first responders knew exactly how to help.

It was an unexpected call for crews with the Coldwater Firefighters Local 2555 when they learned a tiny tri-colored dog was in deep trouble, the station reported in a social media post on Saturday.

When the pup, whose name is Whip, dug a fentanyl patch out of the trash and overdosed, her distraught owners rushed her to the fire station because they knew the first responders have what it would take to save her life.

The station said firefighters administered two doses of Naloxone, also known as Narcan, to revive their special family member.

According to its website, Narcan is a “potentially lifesaving medication designed to help reverse the effects of an opioid overdose in minutes.”

“If someone you know takes opioids or prescription opioids, such as oxycodone or hydrocodone for pain, be prepared for a possible life-threatening opioid overdose emergency,” the site reads.

Thanks to the firefighters’ quick response, Whip’s life was saved. She is now recovering and will be monitored until she sees the veterinarian.

In the comments section of the post, the station told followers the puppy dug the fentanyl patch out of a garbage can; therefore, it was an accident.

Officials also noted the owners are not drug addicts, but rather, “These are legally prescribed medication for people with chronic pain. It is commonly prescribed for those with cancer or in hospice care.”

Doctors may prescribe fentanyl for patients as a shot, patch, or lozenges, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Meanwhile, social media users praised the firefighters for rescuing the tiny dog, one person writing, “That’s awesome! Thank you for caring for the innocent ones.”

“Great action! Thanks for saving their ‘baby,'” another commented, while someone else said, “I’m very proud of all of you!”