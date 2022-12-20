A 12-year-old Boy Scout in Minnesota is working hard to bless children he does not know during the Christmas season.

Jonathan Werner has been spending numerous hours selling bags of flavored popcorn and chocolate covered pretzels inside store entrances, telling prospective customers, “Hello, my name is Jonathan and I’m a Star Scout in Troop 506,” KARE 11 reported Monday.

12-year-old Jonathan Werner sold $56,000 in Boy Scout popcorn. Then, he took his share of the proceeds and bought… Posted by KARE 11 on Monday, December 19, 2022

He has always been a determined worker, according to his mother, Serena Kolk, who said he is there when the store opens and when it shuts down for the night.

A few months ago, Kolk wrote in an online post that he was at it again, saying, “Last year JJ had a remarkable experience giving back to others and he hopes to go even bigger this year.”

It’s POPCORN season and this kid is at it again! Last year JJ had a remarkable experience giving back to others and he… Posted by Serena Kolk on Sunday, September 25, 2022

Werner sells Boy Scout popcorn in stores and door to door in the counties of Kanabec, Isanti, Pine, Chisago, Mille Lacs, Anoka, Hennepin, and Sherburne.

But he recently set out to buy some special items for some special people.

“We are going shopping to buy the Christmas presents for the foster care children and for the domestic violence shelter children,” the generous young man explained, noting his share of the award money will go toward those children. It is apparent that Werner works hard to honor the Scout Law that says, “A Scout is trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean, and reverent.” He has sold more popcorn than last year and Kolk said the total came to $56,396. When he is finished with the Christmas shopping, he will have bought 600 gifts.

During a recent gift-wrapping party, Werner stood near some of the presents and said they were worth approximately $11,300.