Disneyland employees are accused of laughing at an elderly disabled mother who fell while exiting an amusement ride and later died at a rehabilitation center, according to a lawsuit.

Sixty-six-year-old Joanne Aguilar’s family filed the wrongful death suit a few months ago in California, the New York Post reported Friday, adding it names the defendants as the Walt Disney Company, its theme park division, and Disneyland.

Disneyland staff laughed at disabled woman before she fell off ride, later died: lawsuit https://t.co/JiIsW0VwOn pic.twitter.com/Qz4OZdGljz — New York Post (@nypost) January 20, 2023

The initial incident happened in late 2021 when the woman visited the Anaheim park, accompanied by her two adult daughters. At the time, their mother was recovering from a knee injury and used a wheelchair.

However, when the family arrived for the Jungle Cruise, park staff said a wheelchair-accessible boat was unavailable.

Video footage shows the attraction where visitors step into the boat once it pulls up to the dock:

Meanwhile, Aguilar decided to get into the standard boat and both daughters helped her access it, the outlet continued:

At the conclusion of the ride, park workers allegedly placed “small unsecured blocks” on top of the steps in the boat to reduce the height of each step, but Aguilar had a difficult time going up them. Instead of helping the family, according to the complaint, Disneyland cast members began “snickering and giggling” at the woman’s struggles, leaving her feeling ashamed and embarrassed.

Aguilar reportedly lost her balance on the steps and broke her femur as she fell over. She was later transferred to a rehabilitation facility where she stayed for several months.

However, she eventually contracted an infection and went into septic shock which led to her death in January of last year.

According to Healthline, sepsis happens when a person’s body has an extreme reaction to an infection. The first two stages are sepsis and severe sepsis.

The final stage is septic shock, when “there’s a significant drop in blood pressure that can lead to respiratory or heart failure, stroke, dysfunction of other organs, and possibly death,” the article read.

The lawsuit said the woman died as a result of injuries sustained in the fall, and “the federal complaint alleges wrongful death and violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act,” the Post report said.

Now, the woman’s family members are seeking unspecified damages pertaining to pain, mental suffering, and humiliation, along with costs including medical bills.

Disney has reportedly denied the allegations, claiming the family knew about the risks during their visit.