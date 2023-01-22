Firefighters in Portage, Michigan, are being praised for their swift actions when someone desperately needed help on Friday.

When a two-vehicle crash occurred early Friday morning at an intersection, a Jeep involved in the accident flipped onto its side and came to rest on nearby railroad tracks, MLive reported.

However, a man was still trapped inside the vehicle when emergency crews responded to the scene.

“Firefighters began to assess the driver of the Jeep who was complaining of severe back pain to the point that he was unable to extricate himself,” the Portage MI Department of Public Safety – Police & Fire explained in a social media post.

Seconds later, the train crossing signal lights began flashing and people at the scene heard the train’s whistle sound in the distance.

“Firefighters, realizing what was about to take place, quickly removed the driver of the Jeep by dragging him to a safe location just seconds before a southbound train entered the intersection and struck the vehicle,” the agency’s post continued.

Video footage shows the flipped vehicle and crew members working to pull the driver out to safety. Once they moved him away from the tracks, the train came by and smashed into the Jeep:

The driver was taken to a hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, the driver of the second car did not sustain any injuries during the initial crash.

Officials are still working to determine what caused the wreck.

Social media users praised the crew members for their efforts, one person writing, “Kudos to all Portage police, fire, and first responders. We have a great department!!”

“Wow, this is a story of competence and bravery, quick wittedness and courageous action. Good job to those involved who helped,” another commented.

According to its website, the City of Portage offers “highly trained” and professional law enforcement and fire resources as a way to ensure residents are safe.