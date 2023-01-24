Model Jeremy Ruehlemann Dies at 27, Followers Mourn ‘A Beautiful Soul’

Model Jeremy Ruehlemann has died at the age of 27, but his cause of death has not yet been made known, the New York Post reported Tuesday.

The young man, who was originally from New Jersey but who lived in New York City, worked with multiple designers such as Christian Siriano and Perry Ellis. He also appeared in publications including GQ.

Model Jeremy Ruehlemann dead at 27 https://t.co/8TBgivnn8B pic.twitter.com/x0K7aLEs8F — New York Post (@nypost) January 24, 2023

Throughout his career, Ruehlemann worked in fashion shoots and on catwalks all over the world, Sky News reported.

On what appeared to be his Instagram account, Ruehlemann shared photos of himself working and with loved ones.

Followers commented on his last post, one person writing, “I’m completely shattered and have chills covering my body. What a beautiful soul. Sending your family love and warm energy. Rest easy love.”

“This is heartbreaking,” another commented.

His agent, Jason Kanner of Soul Artist Management, announced the young man’s passing:

It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that I let you all know that Jeremy Ruehlemann has passed away. Jeremy was authentically himself. Salt of the earth. There was just something about him that made you root for him. His excitement over a big booking… his optimism when something didn’t work out. When you spoke to him, he listened with his eyes and ears. He truly was and will always be one of a kind. Jeremy you will be missed.

In a social media post Monday, Siriano shared photos of the model and voiced his grief over the loss of his friend.

“This is for Jeremy, the most beautiful man that gave so much love to everyone he met no matter what. He was one of my muses and he always will be. He inspired me and I will love him forever,” he wrote.

“I’m sending all my love to his family and friends who lost someone so special. I know we will meet again one day but right now I just want to hug him. Rest well J we all love you so much!” Siriano added.