The La Vergne, Tennessee, officer who lost her job for having sex with other officers on duty reportedly could not get a grip amid her divorce, according to the New York Post.

When she sat down with an internal investigator, Maegan Hall apparently opened up about the affairs, the outlet said Monday, citing a transcript.

“Me and my husband were kind of on the verge of a divorce and I just cracked and then it just kind of got out of hand,” she reportedly confessed, adding, “I got stupid, I got desperate, I guess and guys are guys and they’ll stick their d— in anything.”

The news came after Hall spoke with the department’s head of Human Resources, Andrew Patton.

The police department was left reeling after the sex scandal forced leaders to fire five officers and suspend others, Breitbart News reported January 10.

Among the allegations are unreported sexual relationships, sexual acts while on duty, nude photos shared among coworkers, sexual harassment, and an event referred to as a “girls gone wild” hot tub party at a sergeant’s residence.

“Doing something while you’re at work, I mean, for everybody else who goes to work we’re held to that same standard,” one community member told WRAL when speaking of the case:

“It’s just bad. It’s like a stain, I guess,” he added.

Per the transcript, Hall reportedly said she performed oral sex on Sgt. Lewis Powell while they were at a police substation.

When Hall tried to stop the relationship, she claimed the man threatened to kill himself. However, it ended when she apparently told him she was involved with another person.

“During the interview, she also confessed to having sex with fellow officer Larry Holladay and a threesome with fellow officer Patrick Magliocco and his wife. Nudes were also reportedly exchanged between Hall and multiple officers,” the Post article said.

The young woman also reportedly tried to involve her husband in a sexual encounter with Sgt. Ty McGowan and his wife when the group played strip Uno.

Meanwhile, Hall was later presented with a $10,000 strip club offer in Nashville, the Post reported January 26.

She is among the five officers who were terminated. Powell, Officer Juan Lugo, McGowan, and Detective Seneca Shields were dismissed. Magliocco and Holladay retained their positions but leaders suspended them.

According to Hall, she and her husband are trying to work things out and plan on attending therapy together.