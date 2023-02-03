“Orders obtained from physician to release body to funeral home,” the report continued.

The nurse had checked on the patient all night, but at 6:00 a.m. the patient’s mouth was open, her eyes fixed, there were no sounds of breathing, and the nurse was unable to locate a pulse.

“She felt Resident #1 had passed away. She notified Resident #1’s family member and the on call hospice nurse. Hospice agreed to call the funeral home and did so,” the department said.

When the funeral director, who also reported no signs of life, arrived almost two hours later, the director tucked the woman’s body inside a cloth bag, zipped it closed, then left with the woman.

“At approximately 8:26 a.m. funeral home staff unzipped the bag and observed Resident #1’s chest moving and she gasped for air. The funeral home then called 911 and hospice,” the department’s report said.

Emergency crews eventually arrived and recorded her pulse. However, she showed no eye movement, did not make noises, or move.

A few days later, the woman died at the hospice facility with her family members nearby.

The department said, “Based on interview and record review the licensee failed to provide adequate direction to ensure appropriate cares and services were provided based on the needs of 1 of 1 residents reviewed at end of life.”