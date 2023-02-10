Chick-fil-A will start testing its first cauliflower sandwich at restaurants in three markets, the chain announced Thursday.

“The sandwich is made with a tender filet cut from a whole, real cauliflower and embraces the plant-forward style that places vegetables at the center of the entrée*,” the news release said.

Preparation is much like that of the original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich. It is marinated, breaded, pressure-cooked, and served on a bun with pickles.

The tests begin Monday in Denver, Colorado; Charleston, South Carolina; and North Carolina’s Greensboro-Triad region.

The item appears to look exactly like the original sandwich, according to an image the restaurant shared Thursday:

Today, Chick-fil-A announced the test of a one-of-a-kind plant-forward entrée, the Chick-fil-A™ Cauliflower Sandwich. Beginning Monday, Feb. 13, the sandwich will be available in three select markets. Read more: https://t.co/rqX4FrUsEy pic.twitter.com/wSERDJloTL — Chick-fil-A News (@ChickfilANews) February 9, 2023

The addition was inspired by the original and beloved chicken sandwich, explained Leslie Neslage, who is the director of menu and packaging for the restaurant.

“Guests told us they wanted to add more vegetables into their diets, and they wanted a plant-forward entrée that tasted uniquely Chick-fil-A,” Neslage added.

It took the restaurant’s chefs four years to find the right ingredients and develop the recipe, the press release said.

“We explored every corner of the plant-based space in search of the perfect centerpiece for our plant-forward entrée,” noted Stuart Tracy, who is the culinary developer of the cauliflower sandwich.

However, some social media users were not quite sure about the addition, one person writing, “I think I’ll stick to fried chicken and Diet Coke.”

“Why can’t vegans just open their own places and leave the rest of us alone?” someone else commented, while another said, “Finally we going be eating some healthy junk.”

In August, McDonald’s decided after a trial run to pull their plant-based burger, the McPlant, from the menu at some United States locations for the time being.

The news came after “analyst research” found “lackluster demand” for the product.