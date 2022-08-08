McDonald’s Cuts McPlant Burger from Menu After Trial Run

Fast-food company McDonald’s has decided following a trial run that it will pull the McPlant from the menu of some of its U.S. eateries for the time being, Fox 9 reported on August 1.

The McPlant is a plant-based burger codeveloped with the company Beyond Meat, according to the McDonald’s website.

“It’s sizzled on a flat iron grill, then topped with slivered onions, tangy pickles, crisp shredded lettuce, Roma tomato slices, ketchup, mustard, mayo and a slice of melty American cheese on a toasted sesame seed bun. There are 510 calories in the McPlant,” the site read.

CNBC reported on July 28 that analyst research found “lackluster demand for the meatless burger.”

Video footage showed a culinary innovation manager for McDonald’s Canada and a reporter taste-testing the Beyond Meat burger in 2019:

The fast-food company confirmed to Fox that the test had concluded, but it did not report or confirm any plans for its restaurants in America.

“In October 2021, the company announced that it would test the plant-based burgers at eight U.S. restaurants in Irving and Carrollton, Texas; Cedar Falls, Iowa; Jennings and Lake Charles, Louisiana and El Segundo and Manhattan Beach, California,” the outlet said.

In January, the company expanded to more markets. Meanwhile, Beyond Meat stock has reportedly dropped more than five percent in recent trading to $30.75.

In addition, Beyond Meat cut approximately 40 positions in an effort to scale back on costs, Chief Executive Officer Ethan Brown told workers, Bloomberg reported Wednesday.

The outlet continued:

Once a Wall Street darling, Beyond Meat has struggled to turn partnerships with some of the world’s biggest restaurant companies, such as McDonald’s Corp. and Yum! Brands Inc., into profitable endeavors. And while the company is a pioneer in the development of plant-based products that imitate meat’s feel and taste, its efforts to ramp up production and create new products have been marred by setbacks. Competition has also intensified.

In May, the World Economic Forum (WEF) warned about the future of the planet and threats posed by people relying on meat, according to Breitbart News.

“Hollywood has also been known to recommend the same message of changing eating habits to save the planet from ‘certain destruction,'” the article said.