A dog in El Paso, Texas, who went missing recently embarked on a long journey that ended in a familiar place.

When a dog named Bailey turned up missing from the home where she recently went to live with her adopted family on January 29, everyone who knew her was worried, Today reported Saturday.

Loretta Hyde, the founder of the Animal Rescue League of El Paso, said Bailey is a happy pup who jumped on everyone when she first came to live at the shelter.

According to the rescue league’s website it is “dedicated to saving the lives of stray, abandoned and orphaned companion animals.”

Once Bailey went through obedience training, she was adopted into a home ten miles away.

However, Bailey disappeared after being “spooked” when her family tried to fit her into a harness. At the time, neighbors tried to catch her but their efforts ultimately failed.

Bailey’s worried family called the shelter and told them their beloved pet was missing, therefore, the shelter put out a call for help to followers online, along with photos of the smiling dog:

URGENT- This beautiful girl- Bailey- has gotten loose in the area of Mesa and Sunland Park, on the west side. She is very friendly. If you spot her or find her, please call 915-892-9695 immediately . Thanks Posted by Animal Rescue League of El Paso on Sunday, January 29, 2023

While she was missing, people spotted Bailey several times. It did not take long for Hyde to realize the dog was trying to find the shelter.

“I said, ‘You watch. She will end up at the shelter. Mark my words.’ And I’ll be darned at 1:42 in the night, here she was going back and forth on the ring camera trying to make it ring,” Hyde recalled.

She finally made it back on January 31, to everyone’s relief. The shelter declared her safe, and thanked everyone who helped try to find her.

“Bailey made her own way back to ARL, and rang our ring doorbell at 1:15am saying she wanted in. Staff rushed to the shelter and put Bailey in her run,” the shelter said in its post, adding she was very happy to be back:

Bailey is now safe ❤️. To all those who searched, spotted, called, hoped – we thank you. As we knew, dogs are… Posted by Animal Rescue League of El Paso on Tuesday, January 31, 2023

“This girl is amazing… She lived at the shelter for soooo long this was home to her. She felt safe here. When she got loose she was on a mission to get home,” the league noted in the comments section.

Followers showered love and praise on the dog, one person writing, “What a smart dog! Anyone would be lucky to have her!”

“Sweet sweet Bailey! You are one amazing soul!” another commented.

Bailey has since gone home to her owner who is now using a GPS collar to keep her safe.