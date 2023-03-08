Georgia and Kansas are pursuing legislation that would prevent minors from undergoing sex change operations and other medical interventions used in sex change attempts.

The Georgia State Senate recently passed a bill that would prohibit those under the age of 18 from using cross sex hormones or undergoing sex change operations. The bill now advances to the State House.

Senate Bill 140, which passed by a vote of 33 to 22, would not ban the usage of puberty blockers, however.

Breitbart News has investigated and documented the role that puberty blocker manufacturers have had in pushing for the normalization of child transgenderism. One investigation revealed that AbbVie Pharmaceuticals, which makes a puberty blocker called Lupron, was one of the sponsors of a non-profit that encourages child transgenderism through media.

Meanwhile, the directors of several pediatric transgender clinics have also received thousands of dollars from AbbVie Pharmaceuticals and Endo Pharmaceuticals, which both produce puberty blocking medication.

AbbVie’s product Lupron, which is commonly used on minors as a puberty blocker, has been used to chemically castrate sex offenders.

Meanwhile in the Kansas State Senate, legislators passed Senate Bill 233, which would revoke a physician’s license if they perform a sex change operation on a minor. Licenses could also be revoked if a physician provided a minor with “puberty-blocking medication to delay, hinder, stop or reverse normal puberty” or with “supraphysiologic doses of testosterone to females; or supraphysiologic doses of estrogen to males.” The term “supraphysiologic” refers to a “pharmacologic dosage regimen that produces blood concentrations greater than the accepted range for a child’s age and sex.” The bill achieved overwhelming support, passing by a vote of 82 to 40.

The pending legislation from the two states is part of a broader national campaign to prohibit the medical transition of minors. In Tennessee, Gov. Bill Lee recently signed legislation banning the use of sex change operations, cross sex hormone treatment, and puberty blockers on minors. He also signed legislation banning drag performances on public property and in the presence of children.

In Kentucky, lawmakers in the State House passed a bill to prohibit healthcare professionals from attempting to medically transition minors.

If the legislation is signed into law, it would “require an investigation of any report of provision of gender transition services to a person under the age of 18 years” and also “require revocation of the provider’s license if confirmed and termination of public funding for a public employee.”

