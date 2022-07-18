A pharmaceutical company that profits off a drug that is commonly used as a puberty blocker is sponsoring a left-wing organization that actively promotes child transgenderism. The company is currently under investigation in Texas for allegedly advertising drugs for off-label, unapproved purposes such as puberty-blocking.

AbbVie Inc, a pharmaceutical company that manufactures a drug commonly used to halt puberty, is sponsoring the GenderCool Project, a left-wing organization that promotes child transgenderism.

AbbVie is listed on the GenderCool Project’s “Partners and Supporters” page, archived here. GenderCool seeks to normalize the concept of child transgenderism. The organization works to embed transgenderism, particularly child transgenderism, into media, business, and entertainment.

The website explains that “GenderCool is now a trusted source for top casting directors committed to evolving roles that reflect today’s youth” and that it also has a foothold in advertising campaigns and television.

Children as young as 12 who identify as transgender and are associated with the organization have appeared on the Today show multiple times to advocate for child transgenderism. In one of the segments, a child claimed he has identified as a girl since he was two years old.

Various media outlets, including CNN, Forbes, MSNBC, the New York Times, Teen Vogue, and others have highlighted the organization and its child activists.

The organization, which was founded by Jennifer Grosshandler and Gearah Goldstein in 2019, also sells books with titles such as A Kids Book About Being Transgender and A Kids Book About Being Non-Binary.

AbbVie Inc. stands to directly gain from any rise in transgender identification, particularly transgender identification among youth.

The pharmaceutical company is the manufacturer of Lupron Depot, which is commonly used as a puberty blocker by children who identify as transgender. Lupron Depot can cost nearly $2,000 for just a one-month supply and has been used to chemically castrate sex offenders

As of last year, the pharmaceutical company is under investigation by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton for allegedly advertising and promoting “hormone (puberty) blockers for unapproved uses without disclosing the potential risks associated with these drugs to children and their parents.”

Breitbart News has documented the extensive relationship between pride parades and children’s hospitals, particularly those that offer puberty blockers, hormone replacement therapy, or sex change operations.

AbbVie did not respond to a request for comment.

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com