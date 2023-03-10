A veteran firefighter in Austell, Georgia, has delivered numerous babies, but the most recent one stands out among the others.

Austell Firefighter Bret Langston has six children of his own and always enjoys helping bring new life into the world, 11 Alive reported Friday.

It was not long ago that he delivered his own grandchild, Adalynn, when her mother, Hannah, was on her way to the birthing center and knew she had run out of time.

The young woman made it to her father’s fire station approximately 10 minutes before the baby came. Hannah’s mother, April Langston, and the young woman’s doula performed the delivery inside one of the station’s bunk rooms.

A doula’s role is to help the pregnant woman’s birth and postpartum experience be healthy and satisfying, per DONA International.

The individual is defined as “a trained professional who provides continuous physical, emotional and informational support to their client before, during and shortly after childbirth to help them achieve the healthiest, most satisfying experience possible,” according to the website.

Although the moment was unexpected and extremely quick, “It was a blessing and I wouldn’t change it. Everything went well,” April recalled.

In a social media post on February 13, the City of Austell detailed the event, and said the baby girl weighed seven pounds, two ounces, and is 20 inches long.

“We’re happy to share that mom, baby, (and even new Granddad , Firefighter Langston) are doing very well!” the post read:

Welcome, Baby Adalynn Marie Williams! Born at 12:28pm on Friday , February 10, 2023, this baby girl made her appearance… Posted by City of Austell on Monday, February 13, 2023

Followers expressed their joy about the outcome, one person writing, “Congratulations on your little God’s perfect gift!!”

“Congratulations to this new little family!” another commented.

When the birth took place, the firefighters on shift were also surprised. However, Austell Fire Captain Mitch Parrott said, “We are more than just coworkers, we spend one-third of our lives together. We are like family here.”

Now, everyone is glad to have added another member to their close-knit group.