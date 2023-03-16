Global Cocaine Use Hits Record High in Post-Coronavirus Rebound

The global demand for cocaine has reached record levels as use rebounds following coronavirus lockdowns according to a report released Thursday. North America and Europe lead the way in demand for the illicit substance.

The U.N. Office on Drugs and Crime said coca cultivation rose by 35 percent between 2021 and 2022 on the back of the fresh peak in demand.

Findings suggest new supply hubs have emerged in West and Central Africa while traffickers were using international postal services more often to get drugs to consumers.

Smugglers tried to hide cocaine within a shipment of 33 tons of charcoal through one of Mexico’s coastal states, according to recent disclosures from the Naval Secretariat. https://t.co/9fHg3JjeEM — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) February 11, 2023

Europe and North America remain the single largest markets for cocaine, followed by South and Central America and the Caribbean.

Use in Africa and Asia was “still limited” however the U.N.’s Ghada Waly said the potential for the market to expand there was a dangerous reality.

The Global Report on Cocaine said the production increase was the result of an expansion in the cultivation of coca bush, as well as improvements in converting coca into powdered cocaine. It says:

Seizure data suggest that the role of Africa, especially West and Central Africa, as a transit zone for cocaine on its way to markets in Europe has picked up substantially since 2019.