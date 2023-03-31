The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) released a new report on “affirming LGBTQI+ youth.”

The report, which was released Friday in honor of a “transgender day of visibility,” encourages child transgenderism and the affirmative model of care.

The report is titled “Moving Beyond Change Efforts: Evidence and Action to Support and Affirm LGBTQI+ Youth.” A press release states that the report:

[P]rovides a comprehensive overview of the scientific research and consensus that LGBTQI+ youth are resilient and can thrive when they are supported and affirmed, but that pervasive discrimination, rejection, and bullying of LGBTQI+ youth has led to a nationwide mental health crisis.

“The report finds that this crisis is most acute for transgender youth, whose mental health and wellbeing is put at risk by policies that seek to restrict their access to appropriate health care and inclusion at school,” the press release also states.

It goes on to add, “HHS is releasing this report today, on Transgender Day of Visibility, to uplift transgender youth and the parents, teachers, and providers who support them.”

It launches into a defense of medical interventions used in attempts to change a patient’s sex.

The release reads:

For gender-diverse youth, gender-affirming care supports health and well-being — and should not be withheld or legally prohibited. Gender-affirming care is a highly specialized model of care that uses evidence-based practices to address distress arising from gender dysphoria.

Under the affirmative model of care, minors with gender dysphoria may be administered puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and even undergo sex change operations like double mastectomies and phalloplasties.

“On Transgender Day of Visibility, and every day, we celebrate the courage and resilience of transgender people across this country in the face of violence, hatred, and bigotry,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra.

The HHS report comes just days after a transgender shooter targeted a Christian school in Nashville, killing three children and three adults. Officials have yet to release a manifesto.

The report also comes as several different states have taken action to defend children from life-changing, irreversible medical interventions that seek to modify their sex.

In Tennessee, Gov. Bill Lee recently signed legislation banning the use of sex change operations, cross-sex hormone treatment, and puberty blockers on minors. He also signed legislation banning drag performances on public property and in the presence of children.

Kentucky legislators passed similar legislation. Though it was initially vetoed by Democrat Gov. Beshear, the legislature overrode it.

Meanwhile, in Missouri, Attorney General Andrew Bailey issued an emergency regulation on medical interventions, including puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and sex change operations, that seek to change a minor’s sex. He also established a hotline where members of the public can report the use of so-called “gender-affirming care” on minors.

