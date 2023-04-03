VIDEO – NYC Woman Rescues Dog Abandoned in Subway: ‘Meant to Be!’

A New York City woman is now enjoying life with a four-legged companion whom she found in desperate need of love and care.

The Instagram page called NYC Free at the Curb features images of items people no longer want so that others may pick them up and use them, Pet Helpful reported Wednesday.

While Heather Hamm was scrolling through the page recently, she came across a photo of an abandoned dog who had been tied up at a subway station.

Hamm had been wanting a dog and her heart was immediately pulled towards the confused pup. Therefore, she traveled to the Fulton Street Station to find her.

The initial Instagram post of the dog shows her sitting alone on a flight of stairs with a chain around her neck that is connected to the railing.

The social media page deemed the situation an emergency and asked followers to help rescue her, adding, “Someone left a scared dog tied up!!!”

Several followers offered to help, but in the meantime, Hamm arrived at the station and noticed police officers had already found the dog.

“I was just like, ‘Can I have her?’ And they were like, ‘She’s your dog now, she obviously likes you,'” the young woman recalled.

During an interview about the rescue, Hamm told Green Matters she put her hand out for the dog to sniff and she backed away for a moment.

However, a second later the dog came near to her, and Hamm realized she was still a puppy and felt uncertain:

“Her tail was wagging like crazy, she was giving me plenty of kisses and puppy jumps. She quite literally jumped into my arms while I was bent down to her,” she explained.

She has since named the dog Peaches and during a visit with a veterinarian, it was determined Peaches did not have a microchip and is about nine months old and in good health.

Hamm said she has adjusted to life well and is very obedient to her master, adding, “She’s always at my step, and lays right at my feet when it’s time for bed.”⁠

Social media users praised the young woman for taking the dog into her heart and home, one person writing, “This is the best — meant to be!!!”