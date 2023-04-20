A unique pit bull dog who has seen tough times is now in the care of a loving family in South Pasadena, California.

Strawberry, whose nickname is “unicorn dog” due to a bump on her head, spent time in multiple shelters and was nearly euthanized, NBC Los Angeles reported April 10.

However, when the La Belle Foundation in Los Angeles rescued her and realized she was in bad shape, staff members refused to give up on her.

The dog’s skin was suffering from infection, she had mange, and two lumps on her head, the group explained in a social media post on April 29, 2022:

It was eventually determined that the bumps are scar tissue from a previous injury. They were deemed non life-threatening, but the shelter said it would not remove the tissue because it might have caused her brain trauma.

Once Strawberry was restored to health and ready to find her forever home, the Kuhlman family saw her picture online and instantly knew she was special.

An image shows the dog before she recovered, while another shows her wearing what appears to be a strawberry costume:

“Something spoke to me about her,” mom Kristen Kuhlman said.

The family was still grieving the loss of a beloved dog, but Strawberry stole their hearts and they brought her home as soon as they were able.

According to one of the family’s daughters Strawberry is a professional cuddler. “She’ll lay on top of you. She’s heavy and big,” the girl explained.

Another image shows the happy dog taking a restful nap on the couch with her family members:

When speaking of their recently added family member, Kuhlman said, “She’s very unique and recognizable and one in a million, one of a kind,” also noting she likes dogs with special traits that set them apart from others.

Strawberry’s life is now full of activity with the children who play fetch with her and shower her with love.