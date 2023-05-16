A young Boston Celtics fan who beat cancer has formed a special relationship with one of the team’s star players.

Fans are celebrating after the team won Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers to move on to the Eastern Conference finals, WCVB reported Tuesday.

However, one special Celtics fan named Xavier Goncalves was even more excited than the rest after the big win.

The 10-year-old cancer survivor received the game ball from Celtics player Jayson Tatum. What made the basketball even more valuable was the fact Tatum scored a Game 7 record 51 points with it on the court.

“It was really cool and it was really surprising that he was willing to trust me with the ball, and just trust me in general to handle this with care,” Xavier recalled.

Their friendship began in April when Tatum learned the boy was undergoing cancer treatment in Boston so the thoughtful player made sure the child and his mother got free tickets to a special night at a game.

In addition, he autographed a pair of his signature shoes, called the Jordan Tatum 1 Zoo, and gave them to his biggest fan. Video footage shows Xavier proudly wearing the colorful shoes.

“I was kind of speechless. It was just like a life-changing moment,” the boy told CBS Boston:

“I don’t understand how he can better himself during games and just like in life but also better his teammates. He like inspires me to work harder to do better,” Xavier added.

Throughout his health journey, Xavier has met many challenges so he and Tatum have bonded over things such as the importance of teamwork and persistence in life.

Xavier said he has learned many things from the player, noting that “He’s trying to help me focus on not only getting through it, but staying up with it.”

Thanks to his resilience, Xavier finished his radiation and chemotherapy treatments a few weeks ago, according to WCVB.

Meanwhile, social media users expressed their joy over the special friendship, one person writing, “Two very special guys!! Well done both of you.”

“Keep doing that right there Tatum. Legends do this,” another commented.