A trio of furry raccoons were spotted living their best life Friday in Huntington Beach, California.

When Jimmy Sena heard his dog, Hank, making noise just before 6:00 a.m., he peeked outside and saw a raccoon hanging on the wall in his back yard, WDTN reported Saturday.

He did not think much of it, so he went back to bed. However, the dog got louder and Sena recalled that he looked outside again and saw three raccoons standing at the edge of his pool.

The fluffy group was either playing or fighting, but he could not tell which. Then one of the raccoons fell into the water and his friends jumped in after him.

Sena filmed the party animals swimming for approximately two minutes, and they appeared to be having a grand time in the water.

“What are they doing? They’re just swimming,” someone behind the camera says as the creatures paddle around. The animals do not appear to be in distress as they enjoy the cool water.

At one point, one of the raccoons appears to notice he is being filmed and looks toward the camera but then turns and swims away.

Moments later, another of the partiers rolls over in the water with his paws up in the air.

“He’s like, ‘Hey this is pretty cool. We gotta come back,” a person behind the camera says.

Raccoons can be found throughout the United States, making their homes in wooded areas, wetlands, suburbs, parks, cities, and places they are able to find shelter, food, and water, according to the National Wildlife Federation.

Raccoons enjoy swimming in shallow areas of lakes and rivers, but it is not unheard of for them to show up in a backyard pool, according to Wildlife Start.

Sena watched his visitors play in the water for about 20 minutes before two of them finally vacated the area while a straggler kept enjoying himself for 45 minutes.

“That was first – never saw this in the 20+ years I’ve lived here,” Sena noted.

Social media users shared their thoughts on the delightful scene, one person writing, “I’m learning to swim because of these guys.”

“They’re acting like they just checked into a resort!!! They are loving life,” another commented.