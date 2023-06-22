VIDEO — Firefighter Adopts Baby He Found in Safe Haven Box: ‘She Is Very Loved’

The first newborn discovered inside Florida’s initial Safe Haven Baby Box has found a permanent home with someone very special.

Little Zoey’s rescuer and his wife had been trying for years to start a family, so when they met the tiny baby girl, it seemed their lives were about to change forever, WHAS reported Wednesday.

When the firefighter, who is now her adoptive father, opened the baby box at Ocala Fire Rescue on January 5 and noticed a shoelace was tying off the baby’s umbilical cord, he rushed her to the hospital.

It was not long before the couple began the adoption process and she went home with them two days later, according to her adoptive mother.