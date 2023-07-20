A retired couple in Anadarko, Oklahoma, is caring for their community in a special way by using their two-acre garden.

Mike and Lana Cross are in their 70s, but that does not keep them from working six hours a day during all kinds of weather to grow and harvest produce, most of which they give away to hungry community members, KFOR reported Thursday.

One of the hardest jobs in the world – is feeding the world. Farmers sow, plow, water, and harvest, all while battling… Posted by KFOR-TV on Thursday, July 20, 2023

The couple grows all kinds of goodies such as berries, pumpkins, onions, okra, zucchini, potatoes, and peas, and they also deliver to community members and the widows living in the nearby rental duplexes the couple owns.

When speaking of her dear friends, Sondra Weaver said they are always giving and never expecting anything in return, adding, “They bring their car loaded down with it to church, and after church they open up the tailgate and let people get what they want.”

Weaver and the couple are members of First Baptist Church of Anadarko, whose website says it “exists to reveal the truth and love of a never-changing God to an ever-changing world.”

Weaver wanted to do something special for the couple so she nominated then for a $400 award with the help of First Fidelity Bank.

When the day for the big surprise came, a busload of grateful church members attended the event.

Lana wrote in a social media post on July 13 she was shocked at the KFOR Pay It Forward gift, and video footage showed the couple being interviewed about their generosity:

I still can’t believe this happened today. Sondra Weaver nominated us for the KFOR PAY IT FORWARD RECOGNITION and the… Posted by Lana Ryburn on Thursday, July 13, 2023

“They asked why we give away all the garden produce and Mike replied God grows it, our part is to share… So thankful He allows us the joy of giving it away,” her post noted.

Lana told KFOR they do it “to bring joy to my friends and just to glorify God. Every morning we thank him for the bounty of the garden because it’s so much fun to grow.”

In Pennsylvania a little boy who has a farmer’s heart is helping feed his neighbors with his produce stand in Newport, Pennsylvania, Breitbart News reported in August.

Gardening can not only help one feed their community, but it can also be an excellent form of exercise, help improve your diet, and reduce stress, per the Mayo Clinic Health System.