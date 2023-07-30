Two very active Washington state residents reached their milestone birthdays at the same time this month.

Joyce Johnson of Skagit Valley is an author who started writing when she turned 80-years-old, News 19 reported Monday.

On July 7, she celebrated her 105th birthday and enjoyed a big cake specially made to mark the occasion.

In a social media post Tuesday, Salem Lutheran Church E.L.C.A offered its well-wishes to her, writing, “Happy Birthday to our member Joyce Johnson!”

Johnson, who previously worked as a local radio station’s office manager, says eating a bit of snack food, never trimming the fat off a steak, and enjoying some candy every now and then are some of her suggestions for a long and healthy life.

However, the main ingredient is people, according to Johnson, who is a mother of three children and has eight great-great-grandchildren.

“My long and happy life is (because of) my children,” she explained.

Meanwhile on the same day at West Seattle’s Brookdale Senior Living, another special lady whose name is Rosa Facciuto also celebrated turning 105-years-old at a rooftop party.

“We had Rosa’s favorite entertainer, CC, and the Evening Magazine came and danced with Rosa and interviewed her! There was cake and all of Rosa’s friends! Rosa is so loved and everyone was so excited to celebrate her!” Brookdale wrote in a social media post July 14:

Facciuto says she has lived a good, busy life and never sat around doing nothing. However, she recently had to give up her driver’s license because she said it was time to do it.

“You see these old people driving along on the road, and they’re so slow. And I like to go fast. I don’t have much patience,” she explained.

Now, the two beloved ladies are inspiring others to live life to the fullest and keep pushing forward.