A couple in Macon, Georgia, is rejoicing together with their community over the love they have shared for many years.

Rev. Oliver Pitts Sr. and Mrs. Violet Jarrell Pitts have enjoyed 70 years of marriage and celebrated at God’s Way Church Ministries on Saturday during a vow renewal ceremony, 11 Alive reported.

An image shows the happy couple who dated for four years before they got married:

❤️ Macon couple celebrates 70 years of marriage with a vow renewal ceremony Rev. Oliver Pitts, SR, and Mars. Violet… Posted by Wanya Reese on Sunday, October 8, 2023

Social media users were quick to voice their joy over the special occasion, one person writing, “Happy anniversary to you both. What a blessing!”

“Congratulations Queen and King! Wishing you many more blessings!” another user replied, while someone else said, “Now that is wonderful.”

The couple also enjoys the company of their five children, 12 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and six great-great grandchildren, per the 11 Alive article.

In addition, Violet revealed the key to a successful married life is working together through the good and bad times you may face as a couple.