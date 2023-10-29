WATCH: Texas Teen Admits Punching Neighbors for ‘Likes’ on Social Media

The 19-year-old accused of randomly punching people at a park in Harris County, Texas, claims he regrets his frightening actions.

The incident happened at Wortham Park and video footage shows the man, wearing a red hoodie with the word Spartan across the front, approaching walkers from behind and sucker-punching them, KHOU reported Friday.

The outlet said the young man also attempted to tackle another man. The 19-year-old, identified as Alford Lewis, told the outlet he regrets his behavior and tried to play it off, stating, “You know, I just made a mistake and everybody makes mistakes.”