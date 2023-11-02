An Iowa family’s beloved dog disappeared over the summer but is now back at home where she belongs.

While the dog, whose name is Molly, was at her grooming appointment with Rose Shoemaker of Spitfire Farms in Anita on June 15 the canine escaped through a door that had been left open, KCCI reported Wednesday.

In a social media post October 24, Molly’s owner, Randy Ruth, asked community members to help by keeping an eye out for the precious pet.

“I have talked to a few farmers between Adair and Anita. If you know any farmers in that area (especially the ones who might not have Facebook) please remind them she is out there and call if you spot her,” the post read:

As harvest continues, please keep an eye out for our sweet Molly. I have talked to a few farmers between Adair and…

There were sightings of Molly, who is microchipped, but no one had been able to catch her. However, the search took a drastic turn on Sunday thanks to an eagle-eyed farm worker.

“He said she’s alive. He said she stood up as he was coming through the field with the combine. He actually pushed her a little bit with the corn head and didn’t realize it until she jumped up and she walked in front of him,” said Ruth, who is thankful to have his beloved dog home after four and half months of not knowing her whereabouts.

Although she is down 40 pounds she appears to be okay considering what she has been through.

In an update Sunday, Ruth said Molly was doing well and the vet gave her some food and IV fluids to help her recovery along.

“After 136 days on the lamb!! What was lost has been found!!! We found our sweet Molly!” he wrote:

"After 136 days on the lamb!! What was lost has been found!!! We found our sweet Molly!"

UPDATE#2: we are home and doing pretty good. She laid on the floor in the kitchen by her kennel. When I asked her if she…

“We are very thankful for Nick Kopp keeping a watchful eye out for her!” Ruth added.

Morning Molly update. She loves her koala. She chewed the ears off when she was a pup. She remembers it and carried it…

The family does not blame Shoemaker, who said, “It’s the worst nightmare of any dog groomer. From now on, door is never open under any circumstances.”