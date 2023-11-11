A news crew in eastern Idaho is helping a Secret Santa bless neighbors with gifts to support them through the holidays.

In his article on November 3, East Idaho News reporter Nate Eaton said the anonymous benefactor got a message from a neighbor about a couple named Benning who have spent their lives serving others.

The note read:

My grandparents took me in at the age of 10! They helped raise me my entire life!! I ended up with epilepsy at the age of 20 I have been in and out of brain surgeries trying to find some kind of relief!! The whole way through, my grandparents have helped me financially and mentally. Without them, there is no way me or my 5-year-old little boy would survive!! I think they deserve this because they go out of their way for everyone they know in our family and with their church!! My grandpa has had multiple back surgeries in the last few years and my grandma has had multiple shoulder surgeries and back surgeries. They need a new riding lawnmower as theres is broken and they are unable to fix it. They need yarn so my grandma can keep making hot pots to give to people in need.

Secret Santa wasted no time sending Eaton’s team to their home to inform them they would soon be getting tons of yarns for the hot pots and a riding lawn mower.

The couple was surprised when they saw the news crew on their doorstep but welcomed them inside.

Mrs. Benning was all smiles when she realized the gift cards were for $500 so she could buy yarn. Moments later, Mr. Benning could not hold back his tears the second he learned his gift was $3,000 to Home Depot and would go towards a riding lawn mower.

“Thank you,” he told Eaton through tears, adding, “Sorry, I’m a very emotional person.”

Social media users shared their thoughts on the scene, one person writing, “They seem so humble and sweet. Good job Secret Santa! You are Amazing!”

“Such a lovely, genuine deserving couple, sounds like the granddaughter is the same. Congratulations, well deserved,” another user commented.

The couple is not alone in receiving gifts from an anonymous person. In a social media post on Wednesday, Eaton said a community member brought his team presents from a Secret Santa: crocheted Santa hats:

A kind man came to our office today to deliver gifts to us from a Secret Santa. Someone out there crocheted our team these beautiful hats! We are so appreciative to whoever you are! Posted by Nate Eaton – Reporter on Wednesday, November 8, 2023

“We are so appreciative to whoever you are!” he wrote.