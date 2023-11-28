A Secret Santa in eastern Idaho is spreading Christmas cheer to neighbors in need with help from a special team.
In his article Monday, East Idaho News reporter Nate Eaton relayed the story of a man named David Silva whose mother died in a tragic accident a few years ago.
Silva knew his then eight-year-old nephew and 12-year-old niece, whom she had been raising, needed him. Therefore, he took over guardianship to provide for them as they grew older.
Legal guardianship means that person has “custody of the child and the authority to make decisions concerning the child’s protection, education, care, discipline, etc.,” according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Children’s Bureau.
The situation was something Silva had not expected or planned for, but he did and does everything in his power to give the children whatever they need, such as working long hours to provide for them.
When Secret Santa heard about their situation, he wanted to surprise them with $500 to restaurants, $3,000 for groceries and other items, and $2,000 in Amazon gift cards.
When Eaton and his helpers showed up at Silva’s home, he was quite shocked to see them on his porch. He had a huge smile on his face while opening the gifts, stating, “This means a lot. I don’t even know what to say. Thank you.”
Moments later, he could not hold back his tears. Eaton told him, “Know that the Secret Santa asked us to send you his love and to know that your actions are being recognized. This is just a small token of gratitude that he can give to you.”
Silva then said to the generous benefactor, “Thank you so much. It definitely means a lot.”
Social media users were quick to offer their thoughts on the touching moment, one person writing, “You could just see how overwhelmed and appreciative this man was.”
