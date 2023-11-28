A Secret Santa in eastern Idaho is spreading Christmas cheer to neighbors in need with help from a special team.

In his article Monday, East Idaho News reporter Nate Eaton relayed the story of a man named David Silva whose mother died in a tragic accident a few years ago.

Silva knew his then eight-year-old nephew and 12-year-old niece, whom she had been raising, needed him. Therefore, he took over guardianship to provide for them as they grew older.

Legal guardianship means that person has “custody of the child and the authority to make decisions concerning the child’s protection, education, care, discipline, etc.,” according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Children’s Bureau.

The situation was something Silva had not expected or planned for, but he did and does everything in his power to give the children whatever they need, such as working long hours to provide for them.