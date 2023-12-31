Pandemic Forever: L.A. County Reinstates Health Care Facility Mask Mandate

Los Angeles County has reinstated a mask mandate for all patients and staff at health care facilities heading into 2024, as a winter surge in coronavirus cases has reached key benchmarks.

Local ABC affiliate KABC-7 reported Saturday:

“Over the past week in Los Angeles County, there have been notable, yet not unexpected, increases in COVID-19 reported cases, hospitalizations and deaths,” the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said in a statement. “While recent increases are significant, they remain considerably below last winter’s peak and common-sense protections are strongly recommended to help curb transmission and severe illness as the new year begins.” The threshold for the CDC’s medium level is between 10 and 19.9 new COVID hospital admissions per 100,000 population over seven days. The CDC reported 10.5 new COVID hospital admissions per 100,000 people in Los Angeles County for the week ending Dec. 23. “Based on the Los Angeles County Health Officer Order posted on December 27, 2023, when the COVID-19 hospital admission level in Los Angeles County meets or exceeds the CDC’s Medium Level, all healthcare personnel, regardless of COVID-19 and influenza vaccination status, in licensed health care facilities that provide inpatient care are required to mask while in contact with patients or working in patient-care areas,” the department’s statement said.

L.A. County health data show that COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths have been rising since early November.

However, the public — even in left-wing California — has become deeply suspicious of mask mandates, not least because the politicians who impose them are often the first to flout them.

