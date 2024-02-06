Rights Champ Decries W.H.O. Pandemic Treaty as Attack on Freedom

Human rights champion Reggie Littlejohn has denounced the W.H.O.’s proposed Global Pandemic Treaty as “the greatest threat to freedom the world has ever faced.”

Speaking at a press conference on Capitol Hill Monday, Littlejohn said the Pandemic Treaty is not a public health issue at all, but rather “an instrument to introduce Chinese-style totalitarianism to the United States and worldwide.”

“Public health is being used a tool for total control,” declared Littlejohn, renowned China expert and president of Women’s Rights Without Frontiers.

In her address, Littlejohn recalled the W.H.O.’s disastrous performance during the coronavirus pandemic, noting that the organization “repeated the lies of the Chinese Communist Party,” which “enabled the virus to spread all over the world.”

“Far from holding China accountable, it served as China’s mouthpiece,” she stated.

“Then, the WHO promulgated the China model in dealing with the virus – lockdowns, mask mandates, vaccine mandates, quarantines – causing untold economic and societal catastrophe from which the world has not yet recovered,” she added.

The House Freedom Caucus sent Biden a letter demanding he stand against the W.H.O.’s push for a “global pandemic treaty.” https://t.co/3l9IUel17X — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) May 24, 2022

“Having demonstrated in the last pandemic its corruption and incompetence, the WHO now seeks the world’s approval greatly to expand its power and budget,” she observed.

“Why should we trust the organization that kowtowed to China in the last pandemic to turn around and hold China accountable in the next pandemic?” she asked.

The text of the proposed treaty is rife with problems, including its China-style “public health surveillance” that undermines important individual freedoms, Littlejohn observed, and the W.H.O. “is currently rolling out international digital IDs, which could serve as tools of mass surveillance and control.”

The Pandemic Treaty also mandates censorship and would require nations to “combat false, misleading, misinformation or disinformation,” the very method employed during the coronavirus pandemic to silence important voices that challenged the reigning narrative.

“The world does not need a pandemic treaty – especially not one that gives the WHO so much power and control,” Littlejohn declared.

Pandemic Treaty Will Give W.H.O. Power to Force Lockdowns on UK, MPs Warnhttps://t.co/I37Ja5mT9x — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) May 27, 2023

Monday’s press conference was hosted by Representatives Chris Smith (R-NJ), Chairman of the House Global Health, Global Human Rights and International Organizations Subcommittee, and Brad Wenstrup (R-OH), Chairman of the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic.

In late January, the British government of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak asserted its commitment to the W.H.O.’s Pandemic Treaty in a “national statement” delivered at the World Health Organization’s Executive Board in Geneva.

“The UK underlines our commitment to agreement of a new Pandemic Accord and targeted amendments of the International Health Regulations, which together ensure our preparedness for future health threats with stronger prevention, and response, whilst respecting national sovereignty,” Downing Street said in a press release.

