British Government Confirms Commitment to W.H.O. Pandemic Treaty

The British government of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has expressed its “commitment” to the globalist project of crafting an international Pandemic Treaty by the World Health Organization.

Buried in a “national statement” delivered at the World Health Organization’s Executive Board in Geneva this week, the British government thew its support behind a push by W.H.O. Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus for the world to agree to a Pandemic Treaty.

“The UK underlines our commitment to agreement of a new Pandemic Accord and targeted amendments of the International Health Regulations, which together ensure our preparedness for future health threats with stronger prevention, and response, whilst respecting national sovereignty,” Downing Street said in a press release.

This comes despite a petition signed by over 156,000 Britons calling for the government “to commit to not signing any international treaty on pandemic prevention and preparedness established by the W.H.O., unless this is approved through a public referendum.”

During a House of Commons debate in April on the petition, Conservative MP Danny Kruger stated: “The proposed new regulations would hardwire into international law and our domestic policy a top-down approach to pandemics and global public health. Yes, we need cooperation and strategic vision, but no, we do not need ever more centralised solutions.

“In this country, the top-down approach to Covid-19, from the centralised test and trace system to food parcels for the isolated, did not work. What worked best was people taking responsibility for themselves and their neighbours, local government working with civil society, medical leaders exercising their judgment, and public servants at the local level working flexibly and with initiative. What worked was not central control but subsidiarity: decisions being taken as close as possible to the people that they affected.”

World Health Organization to Adopt Europe’s Covid Passport for Global ‘Digital Health’ Systemhttps://t.co/zH2ZshtARy — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) June 6, 2023

While W.H.O. Director-General Tedros has previously said that the instruments within the Pandemic Treaty should be “legally binding”, he has claimed that it was “absolutely false” that empower the W.H.O. to overrule the national governments of member states to impose lockdowns or other restrictions.

Tedros has argued that more global cooperation will be necessary to confront what has been dubbed “Disease X“, a catchall phrase for a yet unidentified “serious international epidemic.”

However, concerns remain about ceding any more authority to the World Health Organization given its poor performance during the Chinese coronavirus crisis, including failing to heed early warnings from Taiwan and therefore wasting critical time during which the virus could have been contained locally in China.

The W.H.O. also initially spread propaganda from Beijing falsely maintaining that there was no evidence of human-to-human transmission of the virus, further delaying the global response to the outbreak in Wuhan.

Despite having been a chief purveyor of spreading Chinese disinformation, an October draft of the proposed treaty states that member states seek to “combat false, misleading, misinformation or disinformation, including through effective international collaboration and cooperation.”

Meanwhile, this week, Tedros complained that the treaty was at risk of being “sabotaged” due to a “torrent of fake news, lies, and conspiracy theories”.

>“Time is very short,” he warned, saying that a failure to come to an agreement would be “a missed opportunity for which future generations may not forgive us.”

WEF: Biometric Digital ID Cards Could Track Vaccination Status, Dutch Queen Máxima Says at Davoshttps://t.co/5Z7i7JkGb9 — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) January 20, 2024